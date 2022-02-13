Horizon Investments LLC Has $885,000 Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,100,000 after purchasing an additional 136,099 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 115.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $396,657,000 after purchasing an additional 699,707 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,235,000 after purchasing an additional 309,329 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 70,458.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 183.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 874,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,832,000 after purchasing an additional 566,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of IT opened at $288.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.18 and a 1-year high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,650 shares of company stock worth $2,749,728 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.80.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.