Horizon Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Horizon Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,585 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 13,539 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in eBay by 30.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after buying an additional 4,994,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $742,151,000 after buying an additional 204,230 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in eBay by 2.3% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $512,510,000 after buying an additional 163,562 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in eBay by 8.7% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,552,233 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $386,823,000 after buying an additional 442,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in eBay by 8.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,653,135 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $326,697,000 after buying an additional 342,686 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,103 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $159,407.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,306 shares of company stock worth $833,999. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Bank of America raised their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $58.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.59. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

