Horizon Investments LLC Buys 5,420 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,236,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 60,852 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,835,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,174,000 after acquiring an additional 39,227 shares during the period. Finally, Rit Capital Partners Plc bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,081,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,019. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

