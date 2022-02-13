Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hookipa Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.08.

HOOK opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $33.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.20. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 339.35% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Hookipa Pharma by 65.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 129,214 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $3,034,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 1,293.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 0.7% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,856,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 12.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 40,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

