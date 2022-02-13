Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has increased its dividend payment by 21.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.34. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

