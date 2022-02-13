Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

HEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $143,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,403 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,562 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,962,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,339,000 after acquiring an additional 504,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 329,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 58.2% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 551,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 202,936 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HEP traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.37. 562,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,396. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.89. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

