Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Up 142.2% in January

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 142.2% from the January 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HCMLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 52 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Get Holcim alerts:

Shares of HCMLY traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.98. 116,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44. Holcim has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.