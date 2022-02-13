Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Hilltop has raised its dividend by 71.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Hilltop has a payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hilltop to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.31.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilltop will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hilltop stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

