HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,764,000 after acquiring an additional 210,969 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2,121.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 174,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after buying an additional 166,582 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,470,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 95.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,086.0% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 40,008 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.37 and a 200 day moving average of $88.19. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $71.30 and a 12 month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

