HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 36,035 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,035 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 19.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,342,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,873,000 after acquiring an additional 221,600 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1,005.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 423,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 385,055 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 115.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,851,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,910,000 after acquiring an additional 992,800 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 12.9% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 544,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,973,000 after acquiring an additional 62,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 111.7% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,847,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $55.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -615.49 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.13. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $313,494.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 492,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $27,113,776.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,405,616 shares of company stock valued at $77,384,609 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

