HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 10,131 Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,131 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 27.7% during the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 70,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,371 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 497.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 81,075 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 1,257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 14,919 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs alerts:

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $25.03.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.