HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 57,498 GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,969,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $8,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
GXO opened at $83.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.37. GXO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
GXO Logistics Profile
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
