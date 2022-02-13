HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 57,498 GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,969,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $8,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of analysts have commented on GXO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

GXO opened at $83.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.37. GXO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

