HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up to $18.86

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.86, but opened at $20.03. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 14 shares.

HPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.43 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 43,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

