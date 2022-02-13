Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HERXF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.70.

OTCMKTS HERXF opened at $14.10 on Thursday. Héroux-Devtek has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

