HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €61.22 ($70.37).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($80.46) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($68.97) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($68.97) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.97) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($70.07) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ETR HLE traded up €0.10 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €62.10 ($71.38). 24,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,303. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €44.24 ($50.85) and a 52-week high of €68.72 ($78.99). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a PE ratio of 17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.49, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €61.23.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

