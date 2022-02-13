Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Given a €2.90 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €2.90 ($3.33) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.56) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €2.77 ($3.18) on Wednesday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €1.06 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of €3.14 ($3.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.49 million and a PE ratio of -38.94.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

