Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Given a €2.90 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €2.90 ($3.33) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.56) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €2.77 ($3.18) on Wednesday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €1.06 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of €3.14 ($3.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.49 million and a PE ratio of -38.94.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

