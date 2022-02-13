Head to Head Survey: Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) & First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) and First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

This table compares Cadence Bancorporation and First Mid Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bancorporation $1.26 billion 2.74 $195.16 million $1.89 16.82 First Mid Bancshares $252.78 million 2.89 $51.49 million $2.86 14.13

Cadence Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than First Mid Bancshares. First Mid Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cadence Bancorporation and First Mid Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bancorporation 0 3 3 1 2.71 First Mid Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus price target of $31.86, suggesting a potential upside of 0.21%. Given Cadence Bancorporation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cadence Bancorporation is more favorable than First Mid Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.7% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Bancorporation and First Mid Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bancorporation 15.49% 11.65% 1.21% First Mid Bancshares 20.31% 11.34% 1.18%

Dividends

Cadence Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Mid Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cadence Bancorporation pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Mid Bancshares pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cadence Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and First Mid Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Cadence Bancorporation has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cadence Bancorporation beats First Mid Bancshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. The bank was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tupelo, MS.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products. The Wealth Management business line offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services for individuals and employee benefit services for business enterprises. The Insurance Brokerage business line provides commercial lines insurance to businesses as well as homeowner, automobile, health, life, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. The company was founded on September 8, 1981 and is headquartered in Mattoon, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.