Head-To-Head Comparison: Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) versus Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF)

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) and Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Swedbank AB (publ) and Metro Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swedbank AB (publ) 40.63% 13.18% 0.73% Metro Bank N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Swedbank AB (publ) and Metro Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swedbank AB (publ) $5.81 billion 3.56 $1.41 billion $2.16 8.44 Metro Bank $782.30 million 0.16 -$387.38 million N/A N/A

Swedbank AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Metro Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Swedbank AB (publ) and Metro Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swedbank AB (publ) 1 7 5 0 2.31 Metro Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Swedbank AB (publ) currently has a consensus price target of $185.67, suggesting a potential upside of 917.91%. Given Swedbank AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Swedbank AB (publ) is more favorable than Metro Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Metro Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Swedbank AB (publ) has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro Bank has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Swedbank AB (publ) beats Metro Bank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises. The Large Corporates and Institutions segment develops corporate and capital market products for the rest of the bank and the savings banks. The Baltic Banking segment handles customers located in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. The Group Functions and Others segment consists of centralized business support units and the product areas group lending and payments, and group savings. The company was founded by Eduard Ludendorff on October 28, 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

