Head-To-Head Comparison: RADA Electronic Industries (RADA) vs. Its Rivals

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ: RADA) is one of 24 public companies in the “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare RADA Electronic Industries to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RADA Electronic Industries and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RADA Electronic Industries $76.22 million $5.64 million 23.63 RADA Electronic Industries Competitors $3.73 billion $157.29 million 4.14

RADA Electronic Industries’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than RADA Electronic Industries. RADA Electronic Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

RADA Electronic Industries has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RADA Electronic Industries’ peers have a beta of 1.63, indicating that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RADA Electronic Industries and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RADA Electronic Industries 21.05% 18.38% 13.90% RADA Electronic Industries Competitors -200.77% -90.84% -3.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for RADA Electronic Industries and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RADA Electronic Industries 0 0 4 0 3.00 RADA Electronic Industries Competitors 74 323 446 20 2.48

RADA Electronic Industries presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.99%. As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.03%. Given RADA Electronic Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe RADA Electronic Industries is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.5% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RADA Electronic Industries beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems. The company was founded on December 8, 1970 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

