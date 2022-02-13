Head to Head Analysis: Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) & Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO)

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) and Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Greenbrook TMS shares are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and Pacific Health Care Organization’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenbrook TMS $43.13 million 1.47 -$29.66 million ($1.86) -1.91 Pacific Health Care Organization $6.04 million 1.68 $550,000.00 $0.07 11.31

Pacific Health Care Organization has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenbrook TMS. Greenbrook TMS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Health Care Organization, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Greenbrook TMS and Pacific Health Care Organization, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenbrook TMS 0 0 6 0 3.00 Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greenbrook TMS presently has a consensus target price of $18.85, indicating a potential upside of 430.99%. Given Greenbrook TMS’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Greenbrook TMS is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Profitability

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and Pacific Health Care Organization’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenbrook TMS -55.87% -278.24% -39.51% Pacific Health Care Organization 15.43% 8.39% 7.68%

Summary

Pacific Health Care Organization beats Greenbrook TMS on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc. engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. engages in managing and administering health care organizations and manages provider networks through its subsidiaries. Its services include utilization review, medical bill review, lien representation, and legal support. The company was founded on April 17, 1970 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

