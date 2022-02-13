Head to Head Analysis: Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) & Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Eos Energy Enterprises and Solid Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 1 5 0 2.83 Solid Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 583.28%. Solid Power has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.44%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Solid Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises -9,359.54% -148.15% -92.11% Solid Power N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Solid Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $220,000.00 759.11 -$68.75 million ($8.84) -0.35 Solid Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solid Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats Solid Power on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power Inc. is a developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power Inc., formerly known as Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III, is based in LOUISVILLE, Colo.

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.