Head to Head Analysis: CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) versus T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) and CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

T2 Biosystems has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Medical has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for T2 Biosystems and CVR Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T2 Biosystems 0 1 1 0 2.50 CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

T2 Biosystems presently has a consensus target price of $2.33, suggesting a potential upside of 481.25%. Given T2 Biosystems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe T2 Biosystems is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares T2 Biosystems and CVR Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T2 Biosystems $18.13 million 3.66 -$46.80 million ($0.30) -1.33 CVR Medical N/A N/A -$170,000.00 $0.01 2.58

CVR Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than T2 Biosystems. T2 Biosystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVR Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.9% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares T2 Biosystems and CVR Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T2 Biosystems -162.84% -1,278.55% -63.08% CVR Medical N/A -13.59% 31.49%

Summary

CVR Medical beats T2 Biosystems on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc. engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel. The company was founded by Michael J. Cima, Robert S. Langer Jr., Tyler Jacks, Lee Josephson, W. David Lee, and Ralph Weissleder on April 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical Corp. is a healthcare company that operates in the medical device industry focused on the commercialization of its Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS). Its CSS device is a diagnostic tool that encompasses subsonic, infrasonic and low frequency sound wave analysis technology, which is designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. The company was founded on December 10, 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

