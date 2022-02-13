Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HWKN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Hawkins alerts:

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $40.11 on Friday. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hawkins by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,023,000 after acquiring an additional 52,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hawkins by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,469,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,141,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hawkins by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawkins by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hawkins by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. 58.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.