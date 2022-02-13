Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HWKN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
NASDAQ HWKN opened at $40.11 on Friday. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hawkins by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,023,000 after acquiring an additional 52,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hawkins by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,469,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,141,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hawkins by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawkins by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hawkins by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. 58.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hawkins
Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
