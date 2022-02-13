HashCoin (HSC) Reaches Market Cap of $326,513.91

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HashCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $326,513.91 and approximately $12,785.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00038172 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00106224 BTC.

HashCoin Coin Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

