Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HVRRY. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($167.82) to €145.70 ($167.47) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($212.64) to €188.00 ($216.09) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($227.59) to €191.00 ($219.54) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hannover Rück from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.68.

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at $97.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.86. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $102.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.31.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

