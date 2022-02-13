Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on HALO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $34.20. 762,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,248. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,784,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,941,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,593,000 after purchasing an additional 731,878 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,149,000 after purchasing an additional 456,977 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $16,929,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,638,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,315,000 after purchasing an additional 380,438 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.