Hacken Token (HAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.55 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, Hacken Token has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hacken Token has a market cap of $41.55 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0876 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00044776 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.59 or 0.06821551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,236.73 or 0.99847816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00047226 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00048992 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,442,815 coins. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

