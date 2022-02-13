Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 405.9% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE GHLD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,733. The company has a market capitalization of $812.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24. Guild has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $17.50.

Get Guild alerts:

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $412.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($999.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guild will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Guild by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,505 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Guild by 5.3% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Guild during the second quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guild by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.