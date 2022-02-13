Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives $128.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWRE. Citigroup decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.02. 455,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,733. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.36 and a 200-day moving average of $114.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $628,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,894,000 after acquiring an additional 19,883 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,828,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $2,503,000.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

