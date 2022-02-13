Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives $128.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWRE. Citigroup decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.02. 455,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,733. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.36 and a 200-day moving average of $114.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $628,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,894,000 after acquiring an additional 19,883 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,828,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $2,503,000.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.