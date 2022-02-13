Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Plans $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Shares of GOF opened at $19.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $22.06.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,087,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 244,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund were worth $45,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.