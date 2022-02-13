Guggenheim Lowers CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $182.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $225.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CYBR. Wedbush reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.56.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $154.93 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,228,000 after purchasing an additional 196,044 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,898,000 after purchasing an additional 74,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,832,000 after purchasing an additional 97,477 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 219.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,860,000 after purchasing an additional 683,192 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 850,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

