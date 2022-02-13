Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,625 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $95.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $71.82 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.92.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

