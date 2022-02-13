Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 281,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after buying an additional 31,941 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 201.9% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 73,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $95.27 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $71.82 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $142.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.48 and a 200-day moving average of $87.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.92.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

