Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,819 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Henry Schein worth $11,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Henry Schein by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Henry Schein by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,834,000 after acquiring an additional 641,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC opened at $76.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.71.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

