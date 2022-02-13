Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $466.38 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,654,296 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,874 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.8% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $466,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $295.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.32. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.