Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $13.99 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $13,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $65.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

