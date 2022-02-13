Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $13.76 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60,315 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $13,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $5,599,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 123,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,938,000 after acquiring an additional 113,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $142.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $192.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.07.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $4,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $177,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,233 shares of company stock worth $19,623,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

