Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $12.97 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $84.45 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.19 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

