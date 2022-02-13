Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $12.06 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,774 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,223 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Regions Financial worth $12,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 25.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

Shares of RF opened at $24.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

