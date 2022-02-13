Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 54,823 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $13,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,470 shares of company stock worth $12,575,686 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $84.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.47. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.57 and a 1 year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.22%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

