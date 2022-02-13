Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 18.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 360,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,982 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $11,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,510,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,985,000 after buying an additional 630,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,951,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,599,000 after acquiring an additional 613,622 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,707,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,478,000 after purchasing an additional 259,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,587,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,501,000 after purchasing an additional 461,771 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,584,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.