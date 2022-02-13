Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 67,819 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 78.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,819 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Henry Schein worth $11,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 73.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,051 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 57.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,161,000 after acquiring an additional 803,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 84.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,834,000 after acquiring an additional 641,612 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $38,462,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 120.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,343,000 after buying an additional 495,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.71. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

