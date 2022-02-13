Guardforce AI Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GFAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Guardforce AI Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GFAI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 1,311.0% from the January 15th total of 89,300 shares. Currently, 15.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Guardforce AI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. 766,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,815,023. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10. Guardforce AI has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co Ltd. is an integrated security solutions provider which is trusted to protect and transport assets of public and private sector organizations. Guardforce AI Co Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

