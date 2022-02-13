Guardforce AI Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GFAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Guardforce AI Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GFAI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 1,311.0% from the January 15th total of 89,300 shares. Currently, 15.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Guardforce AI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. 766,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,815,023. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10. Guardforce AI has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.40.
About Guardforce AI
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardforce AI (GFAI)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Guardforce AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardforce AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.