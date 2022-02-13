GTEC (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Shares Down 0.3%

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 232,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,728,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33.

GTEC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GGTTF)

GTEC Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of cannabis related products. Its brands include BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, and Treehugger. The company was founded by Norton Singhavon and Michael Blady in and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

