GTEC (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Shares Down 0.3%

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 232,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,728,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33.
GTEC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GGTTF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GTEC (GGTTF)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for GTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.