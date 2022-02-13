GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $465,000 Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,560 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

NYSE:SUM opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average is $35.75. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $41.46.

In related news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.