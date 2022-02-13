GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $458,000 in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1,813.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 160.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 221,464 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 15.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 58.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $658.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.92. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 26.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $347,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,873 shares of company stock valued at $666,721. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSBI shares. StockNews.com raised Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

