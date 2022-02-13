GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $447,000 in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,183 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild stock opened at $227.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.84. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $179.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.63.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.