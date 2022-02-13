GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 67,111 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 21,057 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PDFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.