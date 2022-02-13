GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 17,061 Shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Audacy were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUD. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Audacy during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Audacy in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Audacy in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Audacy by 100.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Audacy in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 393,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $999,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Field acquired 16,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,834.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUD stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a market cap of $332.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Audacy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $6.34.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AUD. B. Riley raised shares of Audacy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Audacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

