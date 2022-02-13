GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

PLUG opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.34. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $65.01.

PLUG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.31.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

